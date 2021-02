Researchers at Florida International University (FIU) have a new tool in the COVID-19 test kit. And this one has four legs. Dog detectives have been trained to sniff out COVID-19 odors on surfaces in classrooms, office buildings, libraries and more. Scientists got the idea from a project that trained agri-dogs to detect a deadly virus that was killing avocado trees in Florida. Dr. DeEtta Mills, director of the FIU International Forensic Research Institute, talks with KSFR about the program.

