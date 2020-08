Third District Congressman Ben Ray Lujan, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by New Mexico's senior Senator, Democrat Tom Udall who's retiring, updated KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge on his campaign efforts Wednesday.

Here's the conversation:

(By the way, KSFR News has reached-out to the Ronchetti Senate campaign seeking an interview several times since June 5, 2020 without a solid response).