Conservative Group Calls On Trump Administration To Suspend All Oil and Gas Lease Sales On BLM lands

Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, a Washington, D.C.-based organization founded on the premise that environmental stewardship and natural resource conservation are inherently conservative, is calling on the Trump administration to suspend oil and gas lease sales on our public lands for the remainder of 2020.

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke recently with the group’s President, David Jenkins about the matter.

Jenkins, by the way, is a former staff member of the late New Mexico Republican Senator, Pete Domenici.