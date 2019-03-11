Can AI really help us reach our full "awakened potential" both individually and as a human race. Ted Strauss and co-founder Carol Griggs from iConscious.global thinks so.

Can artificial intelligence really be used to help make us more conscious? Even spiritually, emotionally and psychologically evolved? Tune in to a provacative conversation with AI experts, Ted Strauss and Carol Griggs who say there's no question it can be and used to help us reach our highest good as a human race.

You can even use it to test your own awareness and development and get a customized look into what you can do to more "fully evolve".

To read more on iConscious.global, see the link below:

http://iconscious.global/