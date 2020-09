Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Comedian, Musician, Actor Carlos Medina, Mountain Mover Media Filmmaker Kaela Waldstein and Project Specialist Erminia Tapia from the City's Art and Culture Department about their latest set of PSA's promoting staying safe during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The video premiers today at 10am via the City of Santa Fe's facebook and webpage, don't miss it!

For more information, see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/SantaFeArtsCulture