Co-owner Rand E. Cook of Candyman Strings and Things Music Instrument Store joins KSFR's MK Mendoza to discuss how they were impacted by the pandemic and what it is like re-opening as the economy gets back up and running.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Candyman_06182002.mp3

https://www.candymansf.com/