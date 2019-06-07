Calling All Minds with Dr. Temple Grandin

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer interviews Dr. Temple Grandin about the name of her new book and her lecture during her visit in Santa Fe, “Calling All Minds”. They discuss the importance of nurturing neurodiversity and the many different ways of thinking involved in and necessary for problem solving and required to keep society functioning at optimum level. In sharing her wisdom, Dr. Temple Grandin reminds us of the need to see opportunity where many lose hope and the importance of bringing everyone's strengths to the table.