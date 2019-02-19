Best Selling Author Geneen Roth's New Book - Putting the Diet Industry Out of Business

Best selling author Geneen Roth brings us yet another ground breaking book, This Messy Magnificent Life, which provides us the answer to the #metoo experience of yo-yo dieting, its anxiety and discontent. She asks us to look more deeply into the personal and spiritual issues that go far beyond food, weight and body image. She encourages us to understand that our actions and beliefs make exquisite sense, and that the way to transform our relationship with food, our body, and so much more in our life is to be open, curious and kind with ourselves -- rather than punishing, impatient and harsh. Out of her own past struggles, She tackles how we can move beyond our past and build a life that reflects our full power and potential. Don't miss her phenomenal wisdom!

Geneen Roth is the author of ten books, including the New York Times bestsellers When Food Is Love, Lost and Found, and Women Food and God, as as The Craggy Hole In My Heart and the Cat Who Fixed It.

