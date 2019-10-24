KSFR

Award Winning LatinX Playwright Comes to Town To Share First Book About Life on the Border

By MK Mendoza Oct 24, 2019

Credit Barnes and Noble

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza interviews renowned LatinX Playwright Octavio Solis about his first book "Retablos", a personal deeply intimate portrayal of growing up on the border as a child of immigrants told through the lens of The Retablo. He plans to come to do a reading this Monday at 6pm in Albuquerque at Bookworks where he will read these moving, poignantly powerful vignettes.

https://www.facebook.com/events/bookworks-albuquerque/octavio-solis-retablos/2391361687857723/