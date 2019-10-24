Award Winning LatinX Playwright Comes to Town After To Share First Book About Life on the Border

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza interviews renowned LatinX Playwright Octavio Solis about his first book "Retablos", a personal deeply intimate portrayal of growing up on the border as a child of immigrants told through the lens of The Retablo. He plans to come to do a reading this Monday at 6pm in Albuquerque at Bookworks where he will read these moving, poignantly powerful vignettes.

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/bookworks-albuquerque/octavio-solis-retablos/2391361687857723/