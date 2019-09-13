Award Winning Author Takes on Big Issues for Little People, Global Ones Through Local Lens of NM His

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with award-winning children's author, playwright and screenwriter Rosemary Zibart about her latest book, Beatrice on Her Own, the second in a series that addresses issues that have affected children throughout history including the exodus of child refugees during World War II as well as immigration and the Japanese Internment Camps here in New Mexico.
By MK Mendoza • 10 minutes ago