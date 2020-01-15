Author Retells Bible Stories Keeping Them Relevant and Alive (Extended Interview)

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Author/Pastor and Radio Commentator Nathan I. Roberts about his new book Deserted: Retelling Bible Stories Without an Angry God.

What would the earliest stories of the Bible be like without an angry God smiting humans with floods, fire, frogs, and brimstone? They might become the story of a mother surviving a snake bite and a dangerous pregnancy. Architects and dreamers building towers and boats to save themselves from the harsh desert. A doctor who obsessively cleans. Young gay lovers seeking refuge in the sanctuary cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. Estranged brothers planning ten terrorist attacks to free their people from slavery. Without an angry God, the Bible might become a fictional collection of stories about deeply human men, women, and children from a small nomadic tribe deserted in an ancient Hebrew desert. Tune in to hear more. You can also find him as a weekly guest on Closing Argument with Walter Hudson, every weeknight from 9p-11p on Twin Cities News Talk.