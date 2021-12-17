APD issues arrest warrant for man involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Albuquerque Police Department issued an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon for 27-year-old Sergio Almanza for the deadly hit and run crash that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya on Sunday, December 12.

Police said tips and witness states led them to Almanza. As it stands right now, Almanza is accused of homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, and tampering with evidence.

Police say Almanza was not at his home when investigators arrived Thursday and is now considered a fugitive.

Police are asking for the community to share any and all information about Almanza’s whereabouts. The public can submit a tip to law enforcement by calling 242-COPS or report anonymously to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP.