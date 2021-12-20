APD and Game and Fish Department team up to enforce OHA laws

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced increasing efforts to enforce laws against off-highway vehicles (OHV’s) traveling illegally through city streets and restricted areas.

This announcement comes after 7-year old Pinoy Bhattacharya was struck and killed by an off-highway vehicle while crossing the street with his family last Sunday, December 12.

In the press conference announcing the new enforcement initiative, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller acknowledged the tragic death of Bhattacharya, and said these renewed efforts by both the Albuquerque Police Department and the Department of Game and Fish would “crack down on this continued danger”

For their part, APD has launched a new tactical plan to focus significant resources on this issue.

In the joint effort, the Department of Game and Fish, APD’s Motors Unit, Open Space Division, and Air Support will increase patrols and be on the lookout for off-highway vehicles operating in illegal spaces.

This is made possible through the “Off-Highway Vehicle Act” grant program. Which was administered by Game and Fish and provides state support and funding for covering overtime costs to address OHV’s

Any person caught operating an OHV in an illegal zone will be cited by law enforcement and have their vehicle towed.