Antonio Granjero and Entreflamenco - World Class Performers and Santa Fe's Calendar of Events

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with the world renowned Flamenco Performer, Director and Founder of Entreflamenco Antonio Granjero and co-director Estefania Ramirez. Based originally in Madrid, Spain, this award-winning company has performed extensively throughout the world to sold out theatres. Entreflamenco is Flamenco in its purest form. The mission of Entreflamenco Company is to promote, share and educate the public about the history and evolution of flamenco culture through music and dance performance. As one of the world’s great flamenco performers - Granjero was born in Cádiz Spain as a child prodigy where he began his studies in classical Spanish, classical ballet, and flamenco at just ten years old. A year-and-a-half later he was making his debut at the “Centro Cultural de la Villa" in Madrid. From there the rest is history, as he paved the way for what has made him an international sensation - As dancing royalty himself, his dancing has been presided over by prince and the princesses and he has performed for kings and queens around the world. His name has headlined the globe's most renowned newspapers, his vibrating feet - its television screens and the sounds of his powerful and passionate tapping and stomping have echoed in theatres and cd recordings everywhere from Israel, Italy, England, Switzerland, France, Japan, Poland and many more. Santa Fe is lucky enough to have him stationed here as this is where he decided to land in collaboration with New Mexico’s cherished Maria Benitez, with whom he not only performed but also choreographed endless performances since 1995 until her retirement. His company stands strong and continues to perform to sold out audiences and can be found right here in Santa Fe as well as expand their passion into the next generation through their educational programs.

For more information on Entreflamenco, see the link below:

https://www.entreflamenco.com/

For more information on the NM Performing Arts School, see link below:

https://www.nmschoolforthearts.org