Up and Coming Native American Artist and Former IAIA Graduate Talks Importance of Education

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with former IAIA Graduate and rising star in the artworld, up and coming Native American Artist Del Curfman. They discuss the value of his education at IAIA and how it prepared him for his future as an artist as well as what he hopes to contribute to contemporary Native Artist history through his work in oil paints and community-based projects.

He known for his work with Apsaalooke’ (Crow Nation of Montana) imagery and cultural exploration. Curfman investigates heritage, tradition, and humanity through painting by incorporating techniques and styles of impressionism. With loose brushwork and semi-abstraction, he looks to capture the essence of nature in motion and succeeds.

For more information, see link below: