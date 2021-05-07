Alcohol + Marijuana + Driving = Disaster

Drivers who use both alcohol and marijuana are some of the most dangerous drivers on the road. New research shows that drivers who use both substances are more likely to speed, text, run red lights and drive aggressively. That's according to the American Automobile Association's Foundation for Traffic Safety. This information is important since recreational use of marijuana in New Mexico will be legal a year from now. KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper talks with the chief safety expert at AAA to learn more.