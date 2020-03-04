33 Minutes of Memory Brings Attention to Gun Safety and Conversations on Mass Violence

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with religious leaders from the Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Santa Fe Gail Mariner from the UU Congregation of Santa Fe and Harry Eberts from the First Presbyterian Church about their desire to bring attention to and raise the level of conversation around mass violence through their monthly "33 Minutes of Memory" - A monthly vigil dedicated to the remembrance of all lost through mass violence on the 3rd of every month.

To find out more, see link below:

http://Search Results Web results Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Santa Feilasantafe.org