Starting March 12th, homes across the country began receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with Marcela Diaz - Executive Director for Somos Un Pueblo Unido; Anni Leming - Civic Engagement Coordinator for the N.M. Asian Family Center; And Robert Rhatigan - Head of the Population Research Unit at UNM’s Geospatial and Population Studies & N.M.'s liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau.