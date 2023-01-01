Zac Brenner

"My interest in free-form radio began during my high school years here in Santa Fe. I had the opportunity to co-host a monthly show, "Terror Through the Wall", with a couple of friends, thanks to KSFR's collaboration with Warehouse 21. While studying visual art at Bennington College in Vermont, I was exposed to a wider range of music and creative influences, which greatly expanded my musical tastes. After college, I moved to Baltimore, Maryland and worked as a shipping manager at a rare book store. While cataloging and packing books, I streamed Jersey City's WFMU free-form radio every day, solidifying my love for eclectic, listener-supported radio. Today, I am proud to host Outer Heaven, alternating every other Thursday from 9-10pm with DJ Theo. My show spans many genres and time periods, featuring free-jazz, psyche-rock, folk music from around the globe, lesser-known indie music, and more. Please join me with an open mind and curious ears for an inspiring hour of music every other week!"

email: outerheaven@ksfr.org

