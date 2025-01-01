Wally Bowen has had a lifelong passion for music and the ownership and operation of a small music store in Yerington, Nevada, which expanded his musical interests beyond his early influences of 60’s folk, rock and country rock. In 2008, Wally was asked to host a music show for the local radio station, KSVL. He named it “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been”. He also hosted another show called “The KSVL Music Hour”, which features a different artist or group. Wally and his wife, Lisa moved to Oregon in 2014. Wally joined KOCF in the summer of 2015, bringing his shows to local audiences. He is proud to host his 2 shows on KOCF, “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been” and “The KOCF Music Hour”. Wally has also volunteered to be the Music Director of KOCF.