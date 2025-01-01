Sean Spruce

Shawn is a natural conversationalist and story-teller. Before becoming the host of Native America Calling he was a frequent guest on the show, starting with his first appearance in 2011. Shawn’s professional background includes financial education and community development expertise, building successful consulting career as a nationally recognized financial capability specialist. In 2021 he won the FINRA Investor Education Foundation’s prestigious Ketchum Prize, for longstanding and dedicated commitment to the financial education needs of Native American and Alaska Native communities.

His experience as a grassroots trainer and facilitator along with a broad knowledge of Indigenous people and issues prepared him with the research and communication skills required to host a live, daily Native focused talk show. Shawn’s hobbies include reading, eating good food and helping his daughter build Lego castles.

For more Native America Calling click here

