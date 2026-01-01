Megan Hall is an award-winning audio journalist. She has spent more than two decades collecting, analyzing and telling stories, as Rhode Island Public Radio’s healthcare reporter, and now as a podcast producer for clients from The Boston Globe to Scientific American. Megan Hall has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies and a master’s degree in public health, both from Brown University. She lives in North Providence with her husband, two daughters and a cranky cat.

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