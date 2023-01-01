Marc and Paula Rhae – Marc and Paula Marc and Paula have been active members of the Santa Fe NM Music scene for decades, and have played most venues in town from The Lensic Theater and Santa Fe Bandstand to the local Hotels and Clubs. They write songs in an eclectic style that has been described as Folkabilly Blues a new form of Americana music that is juicy gumbo of jazzy blues and folk rock.

They perform as a duo, trio, or full band of 5 members.

Honored by NM Music Awards for Best Vocal of the Year, previous nominations include Best Singer Songwriter, Best Novelty Song, Best Blues and Best Country.

Paula Rhae McDonald has been a fixture in the Santa Fe Art Scene for 40 years. The Owner and Director of the Kiva Gallery featuring American Indian Art. She grew up singing and touring the West in her family’s Country Band. She is currently writing and singing songs with Marc in their band "Marc and Paula’s Roadside Distraction".

Marc Malin is a Photographer and Musician with a degree in Audio Visual Technology from Monroe Community Collage in Rochester NY and a BFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts /Tufts University, Boston MA.

He has been an active performing Musician in Santa Fe since 2008.

