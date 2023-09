Lydia McKay, a true musicphile, is delighted to join the team at KSFR. A proud graduate of Second City, Lydia runs the theatre company Ship Oil Productions producing and directing shows that include: "Accidental Death of an Anarchist," "Sure Thing," and "Space Aliens and Tupperware." Random fact, while Lydia lived in NYC she attempted standup comedy because it was cheaper than therapy.

email: lydia@ksfr.org