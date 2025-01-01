Howard Houghton is a retired newspaperman who worked as a reporter and editor for both the Santa Fe New Mexican and the Albuquerque Journal.

His first involvement with public radio was as a student at Indiana University, where he worked in the newsroom of WFIU in Bloomington, Indiana.

His love of blues was nurtured during two years spent in Chicago and continued after he moved to Santa Fe in 1973, enriched by spending vacation time traveling to blues festivals and clubs around the country, as well as listening to blues radio.

email: sundayblues@ksfr.org

