Hannah Yetwin grew up in a very musical house in New York, where she was exposed to Jewish traditional music, classic rock, world music, top 40, hip hop, bluegrass, and folk from a very young age. This strong aural foundation set the tone for future musical explorations into house & dance music, jam bands, and Anatolian rock — labels like Sahel Sounds and Habibi Funk among many others. She is a music junkie & crate digger and is thrilled to be able to share her findings with Santa Fe. She has dabbled a bit as a guest DJ on Marfa Public Radio and is thrilled to explore solo hosting at KSFR. Professionally, Hannah has been a farmer and beekeeper, an academic archivist in libraries and art museums, and is now settling into a career pivot to public health policy for the state of New Mexico. Recreationally, she loves hiking, Olympic weightlifting, yoga, and wandering around the deserts of the southwest.

email: fridaynight@ksfr.org

