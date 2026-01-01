Forrest Joy grew up near Baltimore, MD where he was first influenced by 90s and early 2000s Dischord label bands as a high schooler.

Post-rock and post-punk shows set the foundation for subsequent years of traveling and exploring other genres of music. Forrest has dabbled in percussion, specifically rock drums and is currently learning beginner piano.

A long time fan of public radio shows such as Henry Rollins with KCRW Santa Monica, Iggy Confidential with BBC Radio 6, and The New Untitled Tim and Steve Show with WYXR Memphis, Forrest is excited to begin sharing playlists with KSFR here in Santa Fe.

Professionally, Forrest has been a teacher and is currently a paramedic in rural New Mexico. In addition to music, he also enjoys books, video games, traveling, and exploring the mountains with his wife, daughter, and husky.