DJ Cher Luv — Cheryl Casden's love for music started at a very young age. Her older sister, Jody was there to show her what was what and what was cool! Their tastes became one and they went to all of the concerts they could afford. The more and more shows, the deeper the love grew. From head-banging to Incubus and 311 to swaying to The Wailers and Hiatus Kaiyote. Music made her feel understood.

Cheryl was born and raised in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, IL. She received her BFA from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design in Wisconsin and Bezalel School of Art & Design in Jerusalem, Israel. She moved from Chicago to Santa Fe, NM in 2017. Miss Casden currently works for AMP Concerts, teaches a monthly painting class - Paint, Sip, Chill, is a certified Plant-Based Chef & Caterer, and lives on a 20 acre ranch outside Santa Fe with her fiancé, Cory.

Tune in every Wednesday 1-3pm for The Groove Garden hosted by DJ Cher Luv. Let her water your spirit and plant a groove in your step with a live one of a kind freeform experience. From jazz, neo-soul, funk, RnB, reggae, alternative, and indie rock to jam band, electronica and world music. You'll be sure to dig it!

