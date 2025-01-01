David Dresher is a DJ with a deep love for jazz. His passion for the genre took root in the 1980s while working on the film Amadeus for Fantasy Records in Berkeley, CA—home to legendary labels like Prestige, Milestone, and Riverside. Over the years, his jazz collection grew alongside his involvement in the music scene. While living in Los Angeles, he volunteered at the Jazz Bakery, where he worked on shows featuring artists such as Ron Carter and Esperanza Spalding.

Beyond radio, David has built a career in post-production for feature films, contributing to acclaimed projects such as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Sleepy Hollow, Heat, Scent of a Woman, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and The Right Stuff. His work has taken him to New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, but Santa Fe has been a special place for over 30 years—where he officially put down roots in 2016.

David is thrilled to be part of KSFR, bringing his passion for jazz and eclectic music to the airwaves while filling in on the station’s diverse lineup of shows.

email: jazzimpressions@ksfr.org

