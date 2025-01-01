Andy Welch

Andy was born and raised close enough to Syracuse, NY to count. He grew up listening to public radio, falling in love with audio storytelling in all of its flavors and varieties (mostly because he could still engage with it while still playing video games).

After graduating from college with a focus in broadcasting, Andy did what you do in radio and bounced all over the country--working as on-air talent at stations in the northernmost reaches of New York, in Lawrence, Kansas, along the mighty Rappahannock River in Virginia, and then south-central Michigan. Now, he finds himself eager for a new region and a new chapter, serving as Traffic Director for KSFR.

In his spare time, Andy enjoys listening to audio drama of all genres and time periods, playing classic video games, writing, walking trails (when his knees are cooperating), and visiting museums.

email: awelch@ksfr.org