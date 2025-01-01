Anaid Garcia

Anaid is a storyteller from a small town in Morelos, Mexico. She uses film and multimedia as tools for connection, healing, and social change — centering voices that are often overlooked. Her projects often emerge from a deep community collaboration, honoring the lived experiences of people whose stories deserve to be told on their own terms.

Whether documenting intimate personal journeys or amplifying grassroots movements, Anaid believes in the power of storytelling to dismantle stereotypes, build empathy, and inspire action. Her work aims to spark dialogue across cultures and generations, celebrating our diversity to come together as humans.

email: PalPuebloPodcast@protonmail.com

