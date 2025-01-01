© 2025
Alma Castro

Producer/Host "Pa'l Pueblo"

Alma Castro is a dedicated public servant and progressive leader based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A former community organizer and small business owner, they have long championed social and economic justice at the grassroots level. Alma currently serves as a city council member, where they bridge deep community ties and an activist background with policymaking, advocating for affordable housing, workers’ rights, and immigrants' rights. 

Alma currently serves as co-chair of the Santa Fe chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), continuing her commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive city for all.

email: PalPuebloPodcast@protonmail.com