Alexandra Henry is a documentary filmmaker and global music lover who now calls Tesuque home after 15 years in New York City. She directed and produced the award-winning feature documentary Street Heroines, about female graffiti and street artists around the world, and her photography has been exhibited at the Smithsonian and the STRAAT Museum in Amsterdam. She is part of the Somos Son collective, heard Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. on KSFR. A co-founder of the DJ collective Menina Groove, she has lived in Los Angeles, London, Italy, and Brazil. Her favorite souvenir from a trip abroad is always a vinyl record. She speaks Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Fun fact: She grew up part of her life near Truth or Consequences, NM and in 2006 had a radio show on KCHS, the local AM country music station.

email: somosson@ksfr.org