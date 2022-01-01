Abdullah Muharram

"I believe Abbey Lincoln when she said: 'Music is the magic of a secret world.'"

Abdullah was raised in Buffalo, N.Y., where he was first inspired to take up playing drums at just 10 years old by jazz D.J. Jo Rico. He continued to pursue his interest in music as he grew older, and upon his return from the Vietnam War he went on to study music theory, piano and saxophone at the University of New York at Buffalo, taking instruction from jazz legends like Archie Shepp and Frank Foster. Abdullah also played in the student jazz ensemble and was a D.J. at the university radio station, WBFO-FM. In the 1970's, he played free jazz with Al Mu Jazza and Charles Gayle. In 1997, Abdullah moved to Santa Fe, where he played with jazz D.J., composer and multi-instrumentalist/bassist Zimbabwe Nkenya.

Abdullah is a regular host on KSFR's Jazz Impressions, rotating that Monday afternoon slot with Dan Piburn and Sean Conlon. He can be heard every other Monday afternoon, from 1:00 to 3:00 playing obscure and familiar music from some of jazz's greatest talents.

