Photos: See reactions to the Roe v. Wade decision across the U.S.

Updated June 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM ET

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion that was guaranteed nearly 50 years ago by the decision in

Roe v. Wade.

The ruling inwas released Friday morning. The justices, voting 6-3 along ideological lines, sided with the Mississippi abortion law that was in question.

Reactions were mixed across the country, with anti-abortion-rights supporters celebrating what they view as a victory, and abortion-rights activists expressing their frustration over the decision. Here are some of the scenes from D.C., and across the country.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR An abortion rights activist outside the Supreme Court in D.C.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR Anti-abortion protesters celebrate in D.C. following the court's decision to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Anti-abortion activists say a prayer before the Supreme Court decision.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R–Ga., at the Supreme Court.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR Anti-abortion activists react to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Civil rights lawyer Elizabeth White screams "no justice, no peace."

/ Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images / Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images Anti-abortion campaigners outside the Supreme Court in D.C. on Friday.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR A pro-choice activist outside the Supreme Court in D.C.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR An abortion rights demonstrator outside the Supreme Court on Friday.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks to abortion rights activists following the <em>Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization</em> ruling, in D.C. on Friday.

/ Tyrone Turner for NPR / Tyrone Turner for NPR Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate on Friday.

/ Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images / Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images Tifanny Burks holds Novah Smith, 2, during a protest organized by Florida Planned Parenthood after the 6-3 ruling in the <em>Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization</em> case in Miami, Fla., on Friday.

/ Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio / Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio Linda Raymond, 64, kisses her husband Chuck Raymond, 64, after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24, outside a Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri.

/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR / Robin Lubbock/WBUR Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with reporters in front of the Massachusetts State House following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01), right, reacts after her Chief of Staff Abbas Alawieh shares news of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, after a roundtable at a Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri.

/ Emily Elconin/Getty Images / Emily Elconin/Getty Images Abortion rights activists march in Detroit following the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case.

/ Meredith Nierman/WGBH / Meredith Nierman/WGBH Thousands demonstrated in Boston on June 24, 2022, hours after the Surpreme Court of the United States overturned Roe V. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

Riley Bunch / Georgia Public Broadcasting / Georgia Public Broadcasting Protesters stand on the statues outside of the Georgia State Capitol on June 24 to protest the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Georgia's six-week abortion ban that has been held up by a district court will likely go into effect due to the ruling.

/ Kevin Beaty/Denverite / Kevin Beaty/Denverite Protesters gather in Denver, Colorado following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade.

/ Robin Lubbock/WBUR / Robin Lubbock/WBUR Abortion rights protesters march through Boston on their way to a rally at the Boston Public Library.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Harriet's Wildest Dreams marches for abortion rights near the Supreme Court.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Dee Dwyer for NPR Afeni X speaks to a crowd of abortion rights supports in front of the Supreme Court.