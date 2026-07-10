Count Binface: The intergalactic warrior who could upend Britain's strangest election

When Nigel Farage triggered a special election this week amid scrutiny over his finances, Britain's populist right-wing leader declared it a "people versus the establishment" election.

A longtime ally of President Donald Trump, Farage has built a political profile that extends well beyond Britain's borders. He was one of the leading figures behind the campaign to leave the European Union, known as Brexit,

and has spent years presenting himself as an outsider in British politics.

Now, the man who once helped reshape British politics is facing one of his strangest opponents yet: a candidate dressed as a giant trash can.

Hours after the Reform UK leader resigned his seat in Parliament, triggering a by-election -or special election - in his Clacton-on-Sea constituency in southern England, the country's three main political parties said they would stay out of the contest.

Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats all said they would not field candidates in the election, variously describing his resignation as a "stunt" and a distraction from the issue of Farage's finances .

Instead, the contest has taken a bizarre turn, with Farage's battle against the establishment now sharing the spotlight with Count Binface — a satirical candidate dressed as a garbage can.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Reform UK leader Nigel Farage stops outside a bucket and spade shop for a photograph while speaking to members of the public on the High Street on July 8, 2026, in Frinton-on-Sea, England.

Farage gambles on a new election

This latest twist in British politics comes after weeks of mounting questions over how Farage — whose right-wing populist Reform UK party has been leading in a number of national polls for months — gets his political funding.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Farage had received an undisclosed gift worth more than $6 million from cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne. The billionaire has lived in Thailand for two decades, where he is known by the name "Chakrit Sakunkrit" .

Harborne has donated millions to Farage's Reform UK party, making him the single biggest living donor to a British political party in history. That gift is now being investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog.

The scrutiny intensified earlier this month when it emerged that Farage had also failed to declare financial benefits — including private security, staff support and accommodation — provided by his longtime aide, George Cottrell, who has been found guilty of fraud in the United States. Now, Farage could face a second parliamentary investigation over the matter.

Both Farage and his Reform UK party have denied that he has breached any House of Commons rules in either case. But he has become increasingly frustrated by questions from the media over his finances.

On Tuesday, Farage hit back at the scrutiny, telling reporters he had "had enough" of questions about his finances and insisting he had "done nothing wrong."

Farage then announced he would resign as a member of Parliament, forcing a special election where he will ask voters in Clacton to "be the judge of my actions."

Jon Super / AP / AP Labour's Andy Burnham stands with Count Binface and a Protect British Wildlife candidate after winning the Makerfield by-election, boosting his bid to become the UK's next prime minister, June 19, 2026.

Enter Count Binface

Outgoing prime minister and leader of the Labour party Sir Keir Starmer described Farage's resignation as a "desperate stunt ." The leader of the opposition Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch, described the contest as "fake" and accused Farage of throwing a "hissy fit ."

With Britain's main parties staying out of the race, the spotlight has turned to a far less conventional challenger.

Enter Count Binface — real name Jon Harvey — one of the most eye-catching candidates now standing against Farage in Clacton.

Harvey is a comedian and satirist who, as Count Binface, has run against three prime ministers in the past decade. Most recently, Binface went up against Andy Burnham, the politician poised to become Britain's next prime minister, in June's Makerfield by-election, where he won 95 votes.

Clad in a silver cape suit, Binface describes himself as an "intergalactic space warrior from planet Sigma IX" and has become a familiar figure in British election campaigns.

In recent days, Count Binface has been interviewed on Britain's main news channels about his policy proposals, which include nationalizing the singer Adele and a long-running campaign to move a badly positioned hand dryer in the gents' toilets at the Crown & Treaty pub in Uxbridge.

Count Binface says his campaign is about celebrating the democratic process. Speaking to BBC News , he said: "My job is to demonstrate that British democracy is wonderful and unique in the entire Cosmos."

Asked by BBC Radio 4's Today program what his appeal to voters in Clacton would be, his answer was simple: "That I'm not Nigel Farage."

From Screaming Lord Sutch to the Monster Raving Loony Party

Count Binface comes from a long tradition of joke candidates in British politics, who run in elections to poke fun at politicians.

Britain's Monster Raving Loony party , led for decades by the late Screaming Lord Sutch, also often stands candidates in seats of prime ministers and cabinet members.

Express Newspapers / Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Hulton Archive/Getty Images Screaming Lord Sutch, a former pop star who started his own political party but lost his deposit at each election.

These novelty candidates rarely expect to win, but they offer an alternative for protest voters and provide some of the most memorable moments on election nights, when major politicians are often flanked by quirky candidates.

This time around, Count Binface's campaign may be more than just a photo op. Binface has launched a campaign donation page, which has received thousands of donations so far.

Count Binface is not the only outsider hoping to challenge Farage. The contest has also attracted unconventional candidates, including wildlife campaigner Rob Pownall, who is joining the race dressed in a fox costume to campaign against Farage's record on animal welfare, wildlife and hunting.

The race also includes Lawrence Fox, a former actor turned political campaigner whose Reclaim Party has drawn controversy over his views on immigration, Islam and British identity.

Writing on X, Binface appealed to supporters, referencing his opponent's financial scandals, "Who needs mysterious Thai-based crypto-billionaires or convicted criminals called Posh George?"

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, also had a message for Farage this week.

Reeves wrote on X , "If he wants to spend the summer arguing with a bin, I won't stop him."

For Farage, the by-election was meant to be a chance to put his political future directly in voters' hands.

Instead, the contest has become a snapshot of a fractured British political landscape — one where a former Brexit campaigner, a comedian in a bin costume and a collection of fringe candidates are all competing for attention in one of Britain's strangest recent elections.



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