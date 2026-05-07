© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fund Drive is May 11th thru May 17th — but if you’d like to get a head-start in helping us — you can click here! Any amount, no matter how small, will help. Thank you.

Tennessee Republicans pass a map to break up the state's lone Democratic House seat

NPR | By Benjamin Swasey
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:54 PM MDT
State troopers remove people from the Tennessee House gallery on Thursday during a special session of the state legislature to redraw congressional voting maps.
George Walker IV
/
AP
State troopers remove people from the Tennessee House gallery on Thursday during a special session of the state legislature to redraw congressional voting maps.

Updated May 7, 2026 at 1:54 PM MDT

Tennessee Republicans on Thursday passed a new congressional map that would crack Shelby County — home to majority-Black Memphis — into three different districts, in an effort to eliminate the state's lone remaining Democratic-held seat.

Currently, Tennessee is represented by eight Republicans and one Democrat.

The state is the first to pass a new congressional map after the U.S. Supreme Court last week weakened the Voting Rights Act's protections against racial discrimination in redistricting.

Loading...

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee then called a special legislative session, targeting the 9th Congressional District held by Democrat Steve Cohen.

Thursday's legislative votes came amid protests at the state capitol, and after a walkout by Democrats.

State Rep. Justin Pearson, a Memphis Democrat who had been challenging Cohen in a primary, called the new district maps "racist tools of white supremacy."

Tennessee GOP lawmakers defended the new map, saying their goal is partisan, to send an all-Republican delegation to Washington, D.C.

The state's primary is scheduled for Aug. 6.

President Trump has urged Tennessee and other GOP-led states to redraw their maps before this fall's midterm elections, as part of his mid-decade redistricting push. Earlier Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Lee signed a bill that repealed a state law prohibiting mid-decade redistricting.

Republican lawmakers in other southern states, including Louisiana and Alabama, are moving to eliminate other majority-Black, Democratic-held districts in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision.

Before last week's ruling, Republicans likely held a narrow lead in mid-decade redistricting — creating districts they can more easily flip to their side — by a few seats over Democratic counter-efforts. Now that lead could double, to perhaps six or seven seats. And that's if a pro-Democratic redistricting measure approved by voters in Virginia holds up in state court.

With reporting by WPLN's Marianna Bacallao

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.