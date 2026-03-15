See the Oscars red carpet looks

The Academy Awards are Sunday night, and stars are arriving on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Ryan Coogler's vampire film
Sinners starts the night leading in nominations with a record-breaking 16, followed by One Battle After Another, which enters the evening with 13 nods.
Here's
what to expect during the ceremony — and how to watch.
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Ethan Hawke
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Wunmi Mosaku
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Jessie Buckley
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Wagner Moura
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Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
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Raphael Saadiq
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EJAE
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Danielle Brooks
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Liza Powel O'Brien (left) and Conan O'Brien (right)
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Demi Moore
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Jeremy Pope
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Zoe Saldaña
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Catherine Shepherd (left) and Brandi Carlile (right)