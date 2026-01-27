Has sports betting become part of your daily routine? Tell us about it
The confluence of cell phones and legalized gambling has led to the constant ability to bet on sports. Even if you're just watching games or sports news – events and gametime analysis are inundated with betting ads and spread breakdowns.
Polling from 2025 shows nearly half of American men between the ages of 18-49 have an active online sports betting account.
So what does that look like during an average week or weekend?
NPR wants to hear from you.
