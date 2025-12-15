GOP Rep. says ACA subsidy users shouldn't 'pay the price for congressional inaction'

Updated December 15, 2025 at 8:53 AM MST

With time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace running out, Congress has yet to address expiring credits used by millions of people to afford health care coverage.

The House is set to vote this week on a plan proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson that does not include an extension of the ACA credits that expire at the end of this year.

GOP Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, who supports a temporary extension of the credits, said in an interview with Morning Edition that Johnson's plan was "hastily thrown together" and does not address "the crisis in front of us."

Kiley said the more than 20 million people who currently rely on the ACA credits "shouldn't be forced to pay the price for congressional inaction."

Speaking to NPR's A Martínez, Kiley also discussed other efforts in the House to address the looming health care cost spike and whether Republicans and Democrats will be able to find a bipartisan solution.

