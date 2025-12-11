Elizabeth Warren says both bids to buy Warner Bros. Discovery are bad for consumers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat representing Massachusetts, is calling for scrutiny of two bids to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. In an interview with Morning Edition, Warren said the deals raise serious concerns about antitrust and would reduce competition for viewers and workers.

Warner Brothers agreed to an $83 billion sale to Netflix, but that deal is not finalized. And now Paramount Skydance — owned by Larry Ellison, one of the world's richest people, and his son David Ellison, founder of Skydance Media — is pursuing the company through a hostile takeover.

Warren said Paramount Skydance's effort raises added concerns, given the Ellisons' ties to President Trump and foreign investors.

She warned the deal could leave "one person who basically decides what movies are going to be made, what you're going to get to see on your streaming service, and how much you're going to have to pay for it." Warren also raised questions about whether news could be "controlled by a political ally of the President."

