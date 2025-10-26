Sunday Puzzle: City swap

On-air challenge: Every answer is the six-letter name of a well-known U.S. city, in which I've changed the first and last letters. You name the cities.



Ex. JURORS --> AURORA, Colo. and Ill.

BALLAD MOST OF CUNEAL KOPEKS SIERRA RELENT NUNCIO NUGENT FUR HAT RUSTIC



Last week's challenge: Last weeks challenge comes from Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Think of something to drink in two words. Rearrange the letters to spell a famous prison and a means of getting out of prison. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Singapore sling --> Sing Sing + parole

Winner: Tony Mangina of San Diego, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Donn DiMichele, of Redlands, Calif. Name a famous current American singer. Replace the last name with a colloquial term for a person from the place where this singer was born and raised. Say the result out loud. Phonetically, you'll get a form of singing the singer doesn't usually do. Who is the singer and what is the kind of singing?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 30th, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

