'People are scared': Congress grapples with increasing political violence

House Republicans are proposing increasing security funding by $30 million in the wake of growing concerns about political violence in the country.

The funding is included in a stopgap bill to fund the government that Republican leaders hope to approve this week ahead of a Sept. 29 deadline. It is unclear if the legislation has enough votes to pass.

House Administration Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., briefed House Republicans about existing safety resources for members during a closed-door weekly conference meeting Tuesday morning. Safety concerns among lawmakers have grown in the days following the murder of conservative activist and political commentator Charlie Kirk at an event last week at Utah Valley University.

"What we have seen is a broad uptick over the course of the past year of members utilizing the [security] programs," Steil said as he left the meeting.

The $30 million is in addition to $58 million in security funding for people in the judicial and executive branches recently requested by the White House. The congressional allotment would be added to a longstanding mutual aid program, which allows for the reimbursement of local law enforcement that help secure lawmakers, particularly when in their home districts. The funding would last until the Nov. 21 end date of the proposed stopgap bill.

Political violence on the rise

Concerns about rising political violence have been brewing for some time. In the last 14 months alone, there were targeted attacks of state lawmakers and their spouses in Minnesota, two assassination attempts of President Trump, and arson at the residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The recent assassination of Kirk, who was a counselor and friend to many Republicans on Capitol Hill, has hit Congress hard.

"The tragedy has also initiated a number of uncomfortable but necessary conversations about important issues like the safety and security of our members," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Amid various vigils for Kirk, members have reflected on security concerns.

"I found myself over the past couple of days, you know, looking around a little bit more and being a little more careful than I normally would," said Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., who was one of a handful of House Democrats to join their GOP colleagues at a vigil for Kirk at the Capitol Monday evening.

"People are scared," Suozzi said. "I'm on several different text chains with members, and I just see a lot of comments back and forth about – 'what should we do? How should we spend the money that's been allocated for this? What ideas do you have?'"

In the wake of Kirk's murder, members on both sides of the aisle said they would be adjusting their behavior.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who's long faced death threats, told reporters last week she was postponing a planned public event.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who is running for governor, said she was canceling outdoor and public events for the foreseeable future.

"This is a terrifying time," she said. "I will be locked and loaded with one in the chamber because it's unsafe."

Security guidance sent in July to members was shared again late last week. It includes details of a residential security program and explanations of how local law enforcement can be utilized if threats arise.

Following the targeted violence of state lawmakers in Minnesota, the House also launched a pilot program that increased lawmakers' security monitoring and maintenance allotment from $150 to $5,000 a month for the remainder of fiscal year 2025. Members may use that money for personal security while traveling in their district or to protect their home.

"Members that have used the pilot program have seen great success," Steil told reporters. "And it's something I think we have a real opportunity to build on."

That program is set to expire at the end of the month.

The U.S. Capitol Police told NPR its agents are on track to work through roughly 14,000 threat assessment cases by the end of the year.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) delivers remarks during a memorial vigil for conservative leader and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on September 15, 2025.

House Democrats held security briefing

Over the weekend, House Democrats held a virtual briefing with the House sergeant at arms and Capitol police, reviewing existing security programs available to members.

"I don't think there's any question that people are very concerned," said Rep. Joe Morelle, D,N.Y., who serves as the ranking member on House Administration. "I think what happened in Minnesota was a wakeup call for folks. This shortly on the heels of that with another public figure I think just lets members know that this can happen to anyone at any moment."

He said he doesn't think the $5,000 a month allotted via the pilot program is sufficient.

"We need to do more," he said, acknowledging lawmakers must remain sensitive to how much the program costs.

"I'm sure people back home are thinking, well, do we need to really do more for members of Congress in this moment?" Morelle said. "But I think it's really just to ensure the integrity of the democracy and the need for people to communicate and talk to their members of Congress. If we get to a point where constituents can't engage with their members because the members don't feel comfortable in town halls or highly attended events, I can't imagine how you'd do your job effectively."

