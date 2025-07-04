What freedom means to NPR readers. And, the secret to a perfect July 4 pasta salad

Good morning. You're reading a special Independence Day edition of the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get the newsletter delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

What freedom means to me

Today commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in 1776. It proclaimed the separation of the 13 colonies from Great Britain. In other words, Happy 249th Birthday, America.

So much has changed since the Founding Fathers signed the document. The Declaration of Independence states that all men are created equal; however, when the document was first enacted, Black people were enslaved, women weren't allowed to vote, and Native Americans were seen as less than their white counterparts.

Slavery and segregation have ended, and women now have a voice at the table as democracy has evolved. Federal and state leaders have worked to honor Native American history. In 2024, there were more Native Americans on the ballots than ever before. And America is not done.

As a Black woman, I am so grateful for how far our country has come and very interested in where it will go in the future. Often, when I think of the progress of my family, the Black community and many other communities that were not given equal opportunities throughout U.S. history, I am reminded of a quote: "I am my ancestors' wildest dreams," Brianne James said in a 2018 op-ed.

This quote brings tears to my eyes. I think of all the people who were not free before me, but wanted to be on this land. I think of all the people who have fought for the privileges I have been afforded. I recognize that struggle, which is why I will never take my freedom for granted.

Freedom, to me, means having a voice and being able to use it. It also means being able to practice different religions or have different political beliefs without repercussions. Freedom to me means being able to explore my dreams and live them out. And when we don't see the change we want, we have the freedom to fight for it.

America is continuing to grow, along with the people in it. Luckily, we all have the right to our own opinions of what freedom means to us. This is why, for Independence Day, the Up First newsletter wanted to hear from readers and listeners about their perspective on the freedoms and ideals in this country.

The responses highlighted that, for some people, freedom encompasses feeling safe, exercising the right to self-determination, and recognizing our responsibility to others. Paulita Peña-Urenda says that her freedom is not a privilege bestowed by those in power, but rather a right we must actively fight for every day, whether in our communities or workplaces. Similarly, Lars von Keitz emphasizes that personal freedom should be accompanied by the responsibility to advocate for the freedoms of all individuals within our communities.

Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The United States is gearing up for a big birthday: July 4, 2026, is the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Above, Independence Hall in Philadelphia where the declaration was debated and adopted.

Next year's Fourth of July marks the nation's semiquincentennial. The America250 Commission and the White House's Task Force 250 are organizing national events that aim to create the "most inspiring and unifying commemoration in the nation's history." Among the planned activities is a time capsule that will include items from all 50 states, intended to be opened on the country's 500th anniversary. Here's what else is planned for 2026's party in the U.S.A.

Barbecue is a cherished American tradition and a staple for today's holiday. It has evolved over time and across different regions. Much like the cuisine itself, the term "barbecue" has also transformed, as it is believed to originate in the Caribbean.

Grilling is great, but on these hot summer days, a refreshing side is a must. To help beat the heat, an Italian pasta salad could be the perfect option. Dan Souza, the chief content officer for America's Test Kitchen, has shared tips for perfecting the recipe with Morning Edition.

Across America, there is a battle over how to properly dress a hot dog. In the South, dogs are fashioned with chili and coleslaw, while New Yorkers break out the sauerkraut and spicy brown; and we can't forget Chicago-style. In New England, although there's no specific way to top a hot dog, they do offer a distinctive bread option: the split-top bun. (via WBUR)

Fireworks are a big part of Independence Day celebrations. Beyond the safety and technical considerations, a great deal of creativity is involved in creating these spectacular displays. Companies like J&M Displays, a national fireworks provider, use 3D modeling software to experiment in advance with the timing, colors and effects of their shows. (via Iowa Public Radio)

