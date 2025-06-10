Bolsonaro takes the stand in historic Brazil coup trial

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has begun facing cross-examination in a historic trial in Brazil's Supreme Court, accused of masterminding a plot to stage a coup after failing to be reelected in 2022.

The populist far-right leader and seven of his former associates are being tried for their part in an alleged plan to cling to power after Bolsonaro lost the 2022 presidential elections to leftist candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

This marks the first time in Brazilian history that a former head of state is being tried for attempting to overthrow the government.

The alleged plot included a plan to assassinate or arrest President-elect Lula da Silva before his inauguration on Jan. 1, 2023, as well as Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The plot, known as "Operation Green and Yellow Dagger," was reportedly coordinated through encrypted messages and included surveillance of de Moraes.

The hearings have also delved into the Jan. 8, 2023, riots, when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings, calling for a military coup just a week after Lula's inauguration.

A five-justice panel at Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia has been hearing testimony from high-ranking military and political figures for over two weeks now, with over 80 witnesses due to appear during the course of the trial. This week, the eight defendants — including Bolsonaro — are taking the stand, with one former aide, Army Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, now cooperating as a key witness.

The alleged plot came to light last November, when Federal Police investigators published an 884-page report detailing an elaborate plan to dismantle Brazil's democracy.

The eight people accused, including Bolsonaro, are referred to as "Nucleus 1" for their central role in the alleged plot, and include four of Bolsonaro's former ministers. The men stand accused of five counts, including "violent abolition of the democratic rule of law," promoting a "coup d'état" and "deterioration of listed heritage" — a reference to the widespread destruction of government buildings by rioters in Brasilia on Jan. 8.

The first witness to take the stand this week was Cid, Bolsonaro's former right-hand man, who testified for over four hours on Monday. Cid, who blew the whistle on the alleged coup plot, claimed Bolsonaro reviewed and edited the draft of the coup plan. Next to testify was Alexandre Ramagem, former head of Brazil's Intelligence Agency, who denied spying on authorities.

A former army captain, Bolsonaro, 70, is testifying before Justice de Moraes, who is leading the trial. De Moraes has become a polarizing figure, facing criticism from Bolsonaro and his allies — including Elon Musk and President Donald Trump — due to his crackdown on disinformation and alleged censorship.

As Bolsonaro takes the stand, the courtroom will be a battleground not only for legal accountability but also for the broader ideological conflict between democratic institutions and populist forces in the country. The trial, broadcast live on the Judiciary's TV and internet channels, is seen as a pivotal moment in Brazil's democratic history, 61 years after the 1964 coup that established a bloody 21-year military dictatorship.

Bolsonaro has already been barred from running for office until 2030, but enjoys large political influence in Congress and popularity. If found guilty, he could face up to 40 years in prison. The former president has consistently denied the charges. During a break in court on Monday, he told journalists he was not preparing for prison because there was "no reason to convict" him. "I have a clear conscience," he said.

