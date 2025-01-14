California has 'always been there' for disaster-affected states, Sen. Padilla says

Updated January 14, 2025 at 11:32 AM ET

Crews are working around the clock to contain the flames scorching through the Los Angeles area. But recovery for the affected communities will take a long time.

Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who was born and raised in Pacoima, has visited the hardest hit areas.

The destructive fires are "as up close and personal as it can get," Padilla said in an interview with NPR's Morning Edition. He added that, thankfully, his own home and those of friends and family have been spared, though they're right on the edge of the Hurst Fire, burning north of the city.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP / AP Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Washington.

"But my heart goes out to the thousands and thousands of families that have either lost their homes or at least lost their sense of security, having to evacuate, wondering whether they're going to be able to go home, what's next and how we're going to begin to rebuild," Padilla said.

The Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Auto fires have claimed at least 23 lives, burned over 40,000 acres and destroyed thousands of homes, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Homeowners likely face fights with their insurance companies, as local officials grapple with how to cope with billions of dollars worth of damage. And the state faces one additional challenge: Some Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump, have taken to blaming California's Democratic leadership for failing in their response to the fires and have even argued for federal recovery dollars to come with strings attached.

Padilla spoke to Morning Edition's A Martínez from Washington D.C. about how politics have entered California's recovery efforts, rebuilding affected communities and the confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

A Martínez: So speaking of what's next in rebuilding, President Biden has vowed that the federal government will do anything and everything to help California. But in a week, he is no longer president. So how much support do you expect or hope to get from Donald Trump?

Sen. Alex Padilla: Yeah, first and foremost, a big thank you to President Biden who happened to be in Los Angeles as these windstorms and fires flared up last week. He wasn't in the Situation Room. He was literally in the situation and acted swiftly to commit federal support to the response and the beginnings of rebuilding. I'm hopeful that President Trump will do the right thing, frankly, despite the political rhetoric that we've heard from him in recent days. I'm hopeful because the California delegation request for aid was bipartisan. The California House Republicans joined us in those efforts and I imagine their support is going to continue. And I've heard from colleagues as well that have offered support not just on my side of the aisle. Senator Collins from Maine, who has been through disasters, she's the lead appropriator on the Republican side, Senator Tillis from North Carolina, who's been through recent devastation.

Disaster aid should come with no strings attached. So let's make that clear and reinforce that.

Martínez: Well, speaking of that, Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and House Speaker Mike Johnson have suggested or even just flat out said the disaster aid to California should be conditional, determined around changing policies on wildfire prevention. If they were sitting in front of you. What would you say to that?

Padilla: I'd say we've never done that before. California's always been there for other regions of the country in their time of crisis. And now it's time for the country to be there for California, no strings attached. And I think as part of that, urging President-elect Trump to accept the invitation that so many have extended to come visit the impacted areas and come visit the impacted families if you want to be a true leader. He talked about uniting the country during the election. Here's his chance to demonstrate that.

Martínez: Is there any mechanism you're aware of where aid could be restricted or limited based on certain conditions?

Padilla: It's never been done before, but we're not living in typical political times. So people of California, people of Los Angeles, know that I, Sen. [Adam] Schiff, and the entire delegation are united in fighting for what's right, fighting for all the relief that families deserve. We'll navigate through this politics.

Martínez: Now, in order for communities to rebuild, help from insurance companies is going to be critical. But a lot of companies have been leaving California. A lot of families did not have coverage, especially in Pacific Palisades, going into these fires. So what can be done to get insurance companies to help out?

Padilla: Yeah, that's a significant question, not just for the state of California. It really is a national issue as well. You know, I mentioned North Carolina earlier. You can look at Florida and some of the recent hurricanes that are increasing in magnitude and devastation. They're having insurance troubles there. Louisiana is no stranger to natural disasters. So whether it's hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, different parts of the country are suffering differently. And it warrants a federal look at what we can do to buttress the insurance market and help make families as whole as possible wherever insurance falls short.

Martínez: Gov. Newsom has suspended certain environmental requirements trying to help people rebuild their homes. But, senator, considering how likely it is for wildfires to once again hit parts of California, you mentioned other parts of the country that deal with natural disasters. How wise is it to rebuild in areas that are always going to be in a constant position of threat of fire threat and disaster threat?

Padilla: Yeah, it's an ongoing balancing act because you do have a growing population. We do have a growing economy. We do need additional housing. So in some places where it absolutely does not make sense to rebuild – and I'm not just talking about the recent fires in Palisades or Pasadena, Altadena, I'm talking more globally here – that's a legitimate question. But where we can we rebuild and should rebuild, let's at least rebuild smarter, more sustainably. We've come a long way with building materials, types of building design that can be much more resilient. I was touring Mandeville Canyon just yesterday with firefighters and you can see more modern buildings that are much more fire resistant versus much older structures. Wood shingle roofs,. that should be a thing of the past. Wood paneling in fire vulnerable areas does not make sense. So in many areas we will rebuild, but let's build back smarter.

Martínez: So, Senator, while I have you here, I know that you were just recently in Los Angeles, but you're back here in D.C. for the Senate confirmation hearings. A lot of public job interviews this week. How do you expect them all to go?

Padilla: Democrats are taking these confirmation hearings in the process seriously. Some of these nominees raise a lot of questions and concerns and we're not going to be shy about bringing them to the fore. That's what this process is for. President Trump won the election. He deserves to nominate his Cabinet. But the Senate has an important responsibility here to vet and to either approve or not. And buckle your seatbelt.

Martínez: So does that mean that Trump's nominees are going to face a rough week when Democratic senators are questioning them?

Padilla: They should prepare to be serious. Each nominee is a little bit different. But you see some of the most worrisome, problematic ones, like Kash Patel for FBI, Tulsi Gabbard for national security positions. Public service is serious business.

Martínez: If things do get bad back in Los Angeles, are you prepared to head back?

