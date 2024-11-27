Traffic citations against Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill are dropped

NFL star Tyreek Hill is no longer facing traffic citations from his arrest in September after the violations were dismissed on Monday.

A hearing was held Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, who was handcuffed and detained by Miami-Dade police officers in September during a traffic stop. At that time, Hill was cited for careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

The citations were dismissed after the officers involved did not appear in court. A docket regarding the traffic citations shows the case "closed" and the violations "dismissed."

NPR reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment on Wednesday but has not received a response. The department said the officers not appearing in court was "an oversight" and "the matter will be handled administratively," according to the Associated Press.

"A citation dismissed due to this reason does not indicate that the citation held no merit," the department said in a statement, according to the AP.

Hill commented on the dismissal in a post retweeting news about the citations.

"Where [are] all the internet cops now," Hill wrote.

Body camera footage from the arrest shows Hill being forcibly removed from his car and placed in handcuffs before the Dolphins played against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The arrest sparked outrage and renewed concerns about racial disparities in policing.

NPR previously reported that in the citation an officer estimated that Hill had been driving 60 mph on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph. In one of the body camera videos, Hill can be heard telling an officer that he had been going 55 mph.

An officer, identified by police officials as Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched.

