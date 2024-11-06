Trump wins a second term. And, Republicans reclaim Senate control

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us today to give us a snapshot of the state of the race. Subscribe to NPR's Politics Newsletter and check out NPR's live blog for more election updates and analysis.

Joed Viera / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pa., on July 29.

🎧 Trump’s political career was expected to end after the Jan. 6 attack and multiple indictments , NPR’s Franco Ordoñez tells Up First . Trump’s message on the economy resonated with many. Others told Ordoñez what appealed to them was how he spoke, that he wasn’t politically correct and that he wasn’t a politician.

, NPR’s Franco Ordoñez tells . Trump’s message on the economy resonated with many. Others told Ordoñez what appealed to them was how he spoke, that he wasn’t politically correct and that he wasn’t a politician. 🎧 People at Harris' event in D.C. last night realized things weren't going their way even before North Carolina was called in Trump's favor, NPR's Deepa Shivaram says. Democrats must now try to figure out how this happened and discover ways the party can rebuild.

Now that Republicans have reclaimed a Senate majority, Trump will have the opportunity to appoint more judges and increase his influence over the courts. However, any efforts to advance legislation will depend on control of the House, which is still too close to call.

Picture show

Moriah Ratner for NPR / The East Colonnade, previously lined with static photo collages, now features digital displays under each archway, highlighting American history and key moments in the White House and presidency, as seen on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

The White House has been offering the same tour for decades, with little change over the years. Now, First Lady Jill Biden has introduced a new tour that allows visitors to walk into rooms and experience new interactive elements. These enhancements include videos, digital photos and touchable replicas, providing a more engaging, museum-like experience.

📷 See photos of the tour including one of the new additions: the Diplomatic Reception Room.

Today's listen

Todd Rosenberg / Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association / Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association Lucas and Arthur Jussen perform with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Christoph Eschenbach in October 2024

Brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen first performed for the Dutch queen when they were just 12 and 8 years old. About 20 years later, they are now touring the world and performing in major concert halls. This month, the piano duo released a set of recordings they call "tiny diamonds" — short waltzes and lullabies influenced by, and in some cases diverging from, French Impressionism of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This release marks the first volume in a planned trilogy.

🎧 NPR’s A Martínez speaks with them about their new EP. Hear their thoughts and listen to some of the music.

3 things to know before you go

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Edinburgh Zoo / RZSS / RZSS Baby Haggis, a pygmy hippo, was born to parents Otto and Gloria at Edinburgh Zoo on Oct. 30.

Move over Moo Deng. There’s a new tiny pygmy hippo. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Edinburgh Zoo announced its own newborn. A female calf, named Haggis was born on Oct. 30. Rafael has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane. It's expected to batter the Cayman Islands and Cuba before moving into the Gulf of Mexico. The black-footed ferret has successfully given birth, marking the first time a U.S. clone of an endangered species produced offspring.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2024 NPR