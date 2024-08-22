United Auto Workers calls for a Palestinian speaker at DNC as thousands protest nearby

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Criticism toward the Democratic Party for not including a Palestinian speaker during their four-day convention is coming from across the party — including organized labor.

The United Auto Workers, a union that represents more than 400,000 active members, issued a statement on social media calling for the party to allow a Palestinian American speaker to be heard from the stage on the final night of the DNC.

"If we want the war in Gaza to end, we can’t put our heads in the sand or ignore the voices of the Palestinian Americans in the Democratic Party," the full UAW statement read. "If we want peace, if we want real democracy, and if we want to win this election, the Democratic Party must allow a Palestinian American speaker to be heard from the DNC stage tonight."

The UAW has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. Its president, Shawn Fain, spoke during the convention's opening night, but made no mention of the Israel-Hamas war in his speech.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters are gathering nearby for one last push.

It’s part two of the progressive Coalition to March on the DNC — which has focused on the pro-Palestinian cause — and while there are far fewer people in attendance than on Monday, activists say they remain hopeful that these demonstrations are having an impact on the delegation inside.

“We know that they can hear us,” says Louise Macaraniag, a Chicago area activist with the group U.S. Out of The Philippines.

“Today, 'Killer Kamala' is officially being nominated as president. Say boo!” prompts one of the rally speakers, to a loud round of jeers.

“I think it’s a really good thing that we’re here and putting the pressure on,” says Omar Flores, the Milwaukee activist behind last month’s March on the RNC who came to Chicago to join the DNC effort. He points to the DNC’s refusal to allow a Palestinian speaker on stage as evidence that without these demonstrations all week, the Palestinian cause would not get any attention from Democrats.

“What a lot of people don’t see with protests are the smaller wins,” says Flores. “There are hundreds now of more experienced organizers who had a once-in-a-lifetime experience and they’re able to take that throughout the city and continue benefitting their community.”

